August 26, 2016

Goldsmith - Turks and Caicos Information - TCI Mall

Goldsmith

Friday, 16 August 2013 / Published in Shopping

Goldsmith is the leading luxury store in the TCI; providing the trendiest designer jewelry, accessories, bags, sunglasses, fragrances, clothing and shoes.

  • Phone: 649-946-4100
  1. Sandra Harrison says : Reply
    July 25, 2016 at 1:57 pm

    I was down in June and saw a David Yurman 14mm invisible clasp necklace (with diamonds on the clasp) and wanted to know if you still had it and what the cost. It was 18″ white gold invisible clasp necklace. Please let me know cost and if you can ship it to Tennessee.

    Thank you
    Sandra Harrison

