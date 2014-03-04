North Caicos International Airport
Tuesday, 04 March 2014 / Published in Airlines, Airport & Ground Services
10° MBNC NCA N21 55.1 WO71 56..R
SR-SS Airport of Entry. Customs.
North Caicos International Airport is served by private charter flights from Providenciales.
I have a few questions re: forwarding cargo between Jamaica and the Turks and Caicos Islands:
— What is the maximum weight that North Caicos International can transport by sea/air freight?
— What is the rate (cost) to transport goods between Jamaica and the Turks and Caicos (please indicate if this rate includes a volumetric and/or freight charge)
— How frequently can North Caicos International transport cargo between Jamaica and the Turks and Caicos?
— How long does it take it shipment to travel between the two islands?
Looking forward to your response.
This is Tcimall: You would have to contact the advertiser direct. There is no phone number listed for North Caicos International Airport