August 26, 2016

North Caicos International Airport - Turks and Caicos Information - TCI Mall

North Caicos International Airport

Tuesday, 04 March 2014 / Published in Airlines, Airport & Ground Services

10° MBNC NCA N21 55.1 WO71 56..R
SR-SS Airport of Entry. Customs.

North Caicos International Airport is served by private charter flights from Providenciales.

2 Responses to "North Caicos International Airport"

  1. Miguel says : Reply
    July 21, 2016 at 8:56 pm

    I have a few questions re: forwarding cargo between Jamaica and the Turks and Caicos Islands:

    — What is the maximum weight that North Caicos International can transport by sea/air freight?
    — What is the rate (cost) to transport goods between Jamaica and the Turks and Caicos (please indicate if this rate includes a volumetric and/or freight charge)
    — How frequently can North Caicos International transport cargo between Jamaica and the Turks and Caicos?
    — How long does it take it shipment to travel between the two islands?

    Looking forward to your response.

    • yvonne says : Reply
      July 22, 2016 at 3:03 pm

      This is Tcimall: You would have to contact the advertiser direct. There is no phone number listed for North Caicos International Airport

