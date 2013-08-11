Turks & Caicos Society of Architects, Surveyors & Engineers

Providenciales
Hello
we are an architectural firm licensed to practice in Canada and we have been asked to provide design services for a proposed project in Turks and Caicos. Can you please advise what local requirements, if any, there are for the practice of architecture within your jurisdiction?
Thank you
David Colussi, OAA, MAIBC, LEED AP
Tcimall: Hi David, let me suggest you make contact direct with an architect on island.
Hello
we are an architectural firm licensed to practice in Canada and we have been asked to provide design services for a proposed project in Turks and Caicos. Can you please advise what local requirements, if any, there are for the practice of architecture within your jurisdiction?
Thank you
David Colussi, OAA, MAIBC, LEED AP
Tcimall: Hi David, let me suggest you make contact direct with an architect on island.