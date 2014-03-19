Twilight Zone Cottage
Wednesday, 19 March 2014 / Published in Accommdation
On the tiny island of Salt Cay in the Turks and Caicos, you will not find a more perfect spot to stay than Twilight Zone Cottage. Located directly on the Airport Road and next door to the Methodist Church. Twilight Zone Cottage is just steps away from the hub of activity on Salt Cay .
- Phone: 649-946-6977
Tagged under: Salt Cay
Hi,
I am interested in visiting Salt Cay 4/8-4/15. Looking for place preferably ocean front for 2. The ambiance of the island is just what I am looking for. Thanks for info about the twilight zone.
Liz
Hi Liz,
You would need to contact them direct. 649-946-6977
Regards
Yvonne
Dear Liz,
Kindly contact the property direct via ph/email 649-946-6906 / info@saltcay.us
Regards
Yvonne